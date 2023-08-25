Notre Dame-Navy: Game predictions from Fighting Irish Wire staff

Finally it is upon us. No more “way too early top 25’s”, no more training camp position battles, and no more transfer portal analysis (at least for the moment). No, instead we can finally say it:

IT’S GAME WEEK!

Notre Dame kicks off the 2023 season Saturday as they take on annual rival Navy in Dublin. It’s a game that was supposed to be played there in 2020 but was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. It will mark the third time the two have met in Ireland all-time as Notre Dame has taken the previous two matchups.

Does Notre Dame start year-two of the Marcus Freeman era on the right foot?

The last time the two started the year against each other, Notre Dame used a dominating 50-10 win as a springboard to a 12-0 regular season. What’s in store for 2023?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening in week one:

Geoffrey Clark

Another year, another blowout for the Irish on Irish soil. Sam Hartman will show why he’s been such a player but with a different team. The defense should be able to do its regular thing against the Midshipmen’s unique offense that doesn’t quite mesh with the rest of modern college football. This is not put down the type of offenses run by the service academies, but it’s the reality of where the sport is at today.

Notre Dame 48, Navy 14

Michael Chen:

This will not be the scare it was last year, with Navy making the Irish sweat through four quarters. The difference? It’s easy, this offense is significantly better. The run game has the potential to be dominant and the passing game is leaps and bounds from when they faced off in 2022. It will help the defense this year from getting tired later and we should see the backup early in the third quarter in an Irish rout.

Notre Dame 42, Navy 13

John Kennedy

Notre Dame having all of August to prepare to defend Navy should help the Irish in a big way this year. I expect some havoc plays to be made defensively and for Notre Dame to put up some gaudy numbers through the ground and air when they have the ball. This game may be closer in score than in actual play for a stretch, but then Notre Dame will pull away big. They just have too much talent not too on this year’s roster vs the undersized, newly coached Midshipmen.

Notre Dame 42, Navy 17

Jeff Feyerer

The last time the Irish led off with Navy in Ireland they ended up in the national title game. This time will feel a little different because after 15 years of stable leadership under departed head coach Ken Niumatalolo, Brian Newberry will be taking the reins, but I don’t expect the Notre Dame dominance to stop. Sam Hartman goes off early, Jayden Thomas makes a name for himself on the national stage and the Irish defense shuts down the Navy rushing attack with a whole offseason to prepare.

Notre Dame 41, Navy 10

Nick Shepkowski

Extra time to prepare for Navy’s unique offense will be beneficial and the Midshipmen breaking in a new head coach will also play into the favor of the Irish. 2023 starts with an impressive showing as Notre Dame wins behind an impressive Irish debut for Sam Hartman, who throws four touchdown passes.

Notre Dame 45, Navy 10

Notre Dame-Navy Pregame Links:

