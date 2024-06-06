Notre Dame’s National Champion Lacrosse Team Recognized by Congress

Notre Dame put the cap on what might have been the most dominating season in the history of college lacrosse a little over a week ago after they defeated Maryland 15-5 to win the national championship and finish the year an incredible 16-1.

On Monday evening the team was mentioned and recognized by the United States House of Representatives.

Congressman Rudy Yakym, who represents Indiana’s Second District (which includes South Bend) in Congress, recapping the incredible season the Fighting Irish put together for all to hear.

Check out the short video below:

On Memorial Day, @NDlacrosse won their second straight national championship with a dominant 15-5 victory over Maryland. Last night, I was honored to recognize Coach Corrigan and this impressive group of young men on their awesome accomplishment. Go Irish! ☘️ @FightingIrish pic.twitter.com/yC344dHmsb — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) June 4, 2024

Let’s hope Yakym is doing something similar for more Notre Dame athletics squads in not a lot of time.

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) reacts after…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) reacts after scoring against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish players cut down the net…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish players cut down the net after defeating against the Maryland Terrapins for the national championship at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (M) finishes the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (M) finishes the championship bracket after defeating the Maryland Terrapins for the national championship at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (M) finishes the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (M) finishes the championship bracket after defeating the Maryland Terrapins for the national championship at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish pose with the Lacrosse national…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish pose with the Lacrosse national championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish pose with the Lacrosse national…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish pose with the Lacrosse national championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates with…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) celebrates with the Lacrosse championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Pat Kavanagh (51) raises the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Pat Kavanagh (51) raises the Lacrosse national championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (16) kisses the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (16) kisses the Lacrosse national championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish storm the field after winning…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish storm the field after winning the NCAA lacrosse championship against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (16) kisses the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Maxim Manyak (16) kisses the Lacrosse national championship trophy after a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish storm the field after winning…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish storm the field after winning the NCAA lacrosse championship against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The NCAA Mens lacrosse championship trophy before the championship game…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The NCAA Mens lacrosse championship trophy before the championship game between the Notre Dame fighting Irish and the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view Lincoln Financial Field before the Mens lacrosse national…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view Lincoln Financial Field before the Mens lacrosse national championship game between the Notre Dame fighting Irish and the Maryland Terrapins. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish defender Ross Burgmaster (27) plays a…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish defender Ross Burgmaster (27) plays a bagpipe as he leads his team out of the locker room for action against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Christian Gallaher (42)] looks on…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Christian Gallaher (42)] looks on before the start of action against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish players stand for the anthem…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish players stand for the anthem before action against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of the national anthem before action between the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view of the national anthem before action between the Notre Dame fighting Irish and the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans leave stadium seating for a weather delay before the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans leave stadium seating for a weather delay before the start of action between the Notre Dame fighting Irish and the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins fo Luke Wierman (52) and Notre Dame fighting…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins fo Luke Wierman (52) and Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Will Lynch (22) face off during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins fo Luke Wierman (52) and Notre Dame fighting…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins fo Luke Wierman (52) and Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Will Lynch (22) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) reacts after…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) reacts after scoring against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) shoots in…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Will Angrick (10) shoots in front of Maryland Terrapins midfielder Colin Sharkey (24) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Pat Kavanagh (51) controls the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Pat Kavanagh (51) controls the ball against Maryland Terrapins defender George Stamos (54) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish bench reacts to a goal…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish bench reacts to a goal against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish bench reacts to a goal…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Notre Dame fighting Irish bench reacts to a goal by attack Chris Kavanagh (50) against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Will Lynch (22) wins a…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish fo Will Lynch (22) wins a face off against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Eric Dobson (8) controls the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Eric Dobson (8) controls the ball against Maryland Terrapins defender Nick Redd (47) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defender Jackson Canfield (50) knocks the ball away…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defender Jackson Canfield (50) knocks the ball away from Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) controls the…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) controls the ball against Maryland Terrapins defender Jackson Canfield (50) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defender Jackson Canfield (50) knocks the ball away…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defender Jackson Canfield (50) knocks the ball away from Notre Dame fighting Irish attack Chris Kavanagh (50) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Reilly Gray (17) reacts with…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Reilly Gray (17) reacts with attack Pat Kavanagh (51) after scoring during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Lacrosse: Mens Lacrosse Championship

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Reilly Gray (17) reacts with…

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Notre Dame fighting Irish midfielder Reilly Gray (17) reacts with attack Pat Kavanagh (51) after scoring during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire