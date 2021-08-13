Notre Dame names their 7 captains for the 2021 season

The Irish have named their captains for the 2021 season and it’s a larger group than you normally see. Normally it’s two on each from the offensive and defensive groups but Notre Dame went a different route entirely. They have named seven total captains for this fall. Find out which players were named captains below.

Running back Kyren Williams

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Running back Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after his first quarter touchdown against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Center Jarrett Patterson

Nov 9, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) with Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) makes a first half pass against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Avery Davis

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dames Avery Davis (3) runs the ball in front of Clemsons Mike Jones Jr. (6) during the ACC Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive lineman Kurt Hinish

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Kurt Hinish #41 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs off the field at halftime against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Linebacker Drew White

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Drew White #40 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts in the second half while playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) is brought down by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Brian Kelly’s announcement

https://twitter.com/coachbriankelly/status/1426260403663876106?s=21

