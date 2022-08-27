Notre Dame names 2022 team captains

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
In this article:
With the 2022 season set to kickoff for a handful of teams on Saturday and within the next week for the rest of college football, Notre Dame on Friday announced their captains for the season.  Six were named in total with a pair of them being elected captains for the second time.

Bo Bauer, JD Bertrand, Avery Davis, Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer, and Jarrett Patterson were officially named captains.  Davis and Patterson were both captains a season ago and Davis will serve as one despite tearing his ACL and being out for the year.

No. 5 Notre Dame opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at No. 2 Ohio State.

