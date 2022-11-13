Notre Dame moves up in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

It wasn’t pretty but Notre Dame held off Navy and it was enough to impress as they moved up six spots in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. There no movement inside the top five teams but plenty after that with upsets littered all over the country. Find out where each team is ranked in the coaches poll below, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

#1 Georgia (1)

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) drops back to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State (2)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a complete pass during the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

#3 Michigan (3)

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony runs after an overthrown pass intended for him against Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome during the first half of U-M’s 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

#4 TCU (4)

Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs into the end zone for a score against the Texas Longhorns late in the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

#5 Tennessee (5)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during hist team’s game against Missouri in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

#6 USC (7)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

#7 LSU (8)

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward and defensive end Lane Blue (42) carry The Boot trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Alabama (11)

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates with teammates after sacking Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (not pictured) for a loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Clemson (12)

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) reacts after sacking Louisville quarterback Brock Dormann (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Utah (13)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) shake hands after a play against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#11 North Carolina (14)

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks for an open receiver past the Wake Forest defense during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Penn State (15)

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Tank Smith (38) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

#13 Oregon (6)

Oregon’s Kris Hutson remains in the end zone after time ran out for the Ducks on a last second Hail Mary pass by Bo Nix against Washington Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

#14 Ole Miss (9)

#15 Washington (23)

Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa, center, runs for a first quarter touchdown against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

#16 UCLA (10)

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) gets past UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

#17 Kansas State (22)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball past Baylor Bears linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) and Dillon Doyle (5) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

#18 UCF (21)

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

#19 Notre Dame (25)

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a first half touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

#20 Florida State (NR)

Nov 12, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates catching a touchdown pass with wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#21 Cincinnati (NR)

#22 Tulane (17)

Nov 5, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

#23 Coastal Carolina (NR)

#24 Oklahoma State (NR)

Oklahoma State takes the field beforfe a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

#25 North Carolina State (16)

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Devin Boykin (12) celebrates after the game-clinching interception during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

