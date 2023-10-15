Advertisement

Notre Dame moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after resounding win over USC

Michael Chen
·3 min read
While Notre Dame football was the lower ranked team, they proved to be the better team as they soundly defeated USC and made a move up in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Irish finally get a bye week, and can cherish this win a little longer. Around the country, Washington narrowly defeated Oregon in a highly entertaining game, a quad of upsets with Pittsburgh over Louisville, Arizona defeating Washington State, Oklahoma State taking out Kansas and Missouri on the road over Kentucky.

There was a lot more shakeup at the bottom of the coaches poll than the top. Find out where the Irish landed in the latest update of the rankings.

Georgia (7-0)

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 37-20

Points: 1590 (First place votes: 58)

Last weeks ranking: 1

Michigan (7-0)

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Indiana, 52-7

Points: 1516 (4)

Last weeks ranking: 2

Ohio State (6-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Purdue, 41-7

Points: 1429 (1)

Last weeks ranking: 3

Florida State (6-0)

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Syracuse, 41-3

Points: 1390

Last weeks ranking: 4

Washington (6-0)

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Oregon, 36-33

Points: 1325

Last weeks ranking: 6

Penn State (6-0)

This weeks result: Defeated UMass, 63-0

Points: 1302

Last weeks ranking: 5

Oklahoma (6-0)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 1260 (1)

Last weeks ranking: 7

Texas (5-1)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 1078

Last weeks ranking: 11

Alabama (6-1)

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Arkansas, 24-21

Points: 1078

Last weeks ranking: 10

North Carolina (6-0)

Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Miami, 41-31

Points: 1038

Last weeks ranking: 12

Oregon (5-1)

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Lost to Washington, 36-33

Points: 989

Last weeks ranking: 8

Ole Miss (5-1)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 849

Last weeks ranking: 13

Oregon State (6-1)

This weeks result: Defeated UCLA, 36-24

Points: 809

Last weeks ranking: 14

Utah (5-1)

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Idle

Points: 704

Last weeks ranking: 16

Tennessee (5-1)

This weeks result: Defeated Texas A&M, 20-17

Points: 663

Last weeks ranking: 17

USC (6-1)

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20

Points: 606

Last weeks ranking: 9

Duke (5-1)

Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated NC State, 24-3

Points: 590

Last weeks ranking: 18

Notre Dame (6-2)

This weeks result: Defeated USC, 48-20

Points: 572

Last weeks ranking: 21

LSU (5-2)

This weeks result: Defeated Auburn, 48-18

Points: 482

Last weeks ranking: 20

Missouri (6-1)

This weeks result: Defeated Kentucky, 38-21

Points: 368

Last weeks ranking: 25

Louisville (6-1)

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Lost to Pittsburgh, 38-21

Points: 309

Last weeks ranking: 15

Air Force (6-0)

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Wyoming, 34-27

Points: 196

Last weeks ranking: NR

Iowa (6-1)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Wisconsin, 15-6

Points: 192

Last weeks ranking: NR

Tulane (5-1)

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
This weeks result: Defeated Memphis, 31-21

Points: 112

Last weeks ranking: NR

UCLA (4-2)

This weeks result: Lost to Oregon State, 36-24

Points: 70

Last weeks ranking: 22

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire