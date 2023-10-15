Notre Dame moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after resounding win over USC
While Notre Dame football was the lower ranked team, they proved to be the better team as they soundly defeated USC and made a move up in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Irish finally get a bye week, and can cherish this win a little longer. Around the country, Washington narrowly defeated Oregon in a highly entertaining game, a quad of upsets with Pittsburgh over Louisville, Arizona defeating Washington State, Oklahoma State taking out Kansas and Missouri on the road over Kentucky.
There was a lot more shakeup at the bottom of the coaches poll than the top. Find out where the Irish landed in the latest update of the rankings.
Georgia (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 37-20
Points: 1590 (First place votes: 58)
Last weeks ranking: 1
Michigan (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Indiana, 52-7
Points: 1516 (4)
Last weeks ranking: 2
Ohio State (6-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Purdue, 41-7
Points: 1429 (1)
Last weeks ranking: 3
Florida State (6-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Syracuse, 41-3
Points: 1390
Last weeks ranking: 4
Washington (6-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Oregon, 36-33
Points: 1325
Last weeks ranking: 6
Penn State (6-0)
This weeks result: Defeated UMass, 63-0
Points: 1302
Last weeks ranking: 5
Oklahoma (6-0)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 1260 (1)
Last weeks ranking: 7
Texas (5-1)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 1078
Last weeks ranking: 11
Alabama (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Arkansas, 24-21
Points: 1078
Last weeks ranking: 10
North Carolina (6-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Miami, 41-31
Points: 1038
Last weeks ranking: 12
Oregon (5-1)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Washington, 36-33
Points: 989
Last weeks ranking: 8
Ole Miss (5-1)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 849
Last weeks ranking: 13
Oregon State (6-1)
This weeks result: Defeated UCLA, 36-24
Points: 809
Last weeks ranking: 14
Utah (5-1)
Info
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 704
Last weeks ranking: 16
Tennessee (5-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Texas A&M, 20-17
Points: 663
Last weeks ranking: 17
USC (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20
Points: 606
Last weeks ranking: 9
Duke (5-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated NC State, 24-3
Points: 590
Last weeks ranking: 18
Notre Dame (6-2)
This weeks result: Defeated USC, 48-20
Points: 572
Last weeks ranking: 21
LSU (5-2)
This weeks result: Defeated Auburn, 48-18
Points: 482
Last weeks ranking: 20
Missouri (6-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Kentucky, 38-21
Points: 368
Last weeks ranking: 25
Louisville (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Pittsburgh, 38-21
Points: 309
Last weeks ranking: 15
Air Force (6-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Wyoming, 34-27
Points: 196
Last weeks ranking: NR
Iowa (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Wisconsin, 15-6
Points: 192
Last weeks ranking: NR
Tulane (5-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Memphis, 31-21
Points: 112
Last weeks ranking: NR
UCLA (4-2)
This weeks result: Lost to Oregon State, 36-24
Points: 70
Last weeks ranking: 22