Notre Dame moves back to the top spot in recruiting rankings

The Irish’s fall from the top overall ranking in the 2023 recruiting class did not last very long. After the decommitment of cornerback Justyn Rhett of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend, Notre Dame’s grasp as the best recruiting haul was over.

It did not take long for the Irish to regain that stop, as this evening Texas wide receiver Braylon James verbally committed to Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The six-foot-two-inch and 185-pound pass catcher is widely considered one of the best prospects in the country regardless of position and his verbal jumped the Irish back ahead of the pack according to the 247Sports 2023 recruiting class calculator.

The Irish jumped Texas Tech, who had overtaken them over the weekend, and regained the number one ranking. What’s impressive however are the number of recruits, the Red Raiders having fifteen commits to the Irish’s nine. Quality over quantity, as Notre Dame once again has the best recruiting class in the 2023 class as of today.

