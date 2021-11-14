Notre Dame moves up again in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

For the third week in a row, Notre Dame’s winning ways helped them move up in USA TODAY Sports ACFA Coaches Poll. The Irish went into Charlottesville and handled one of the best offenses in the country. Yes, Virginia was without their star quarterback Brenan Armstrong, but there were plenty of other weapons in the Cavaliers offense.

The Notre Dame defense came to play, holding the Cav’s to just 3 points in a very impressive win. The reason why the Irish moved up, was due to Oklahoma going on the road and losing to Baylor. It shouldn’t be called much of an upset, as the Bears were a Top-20 team as well.

The Sooners were the only team inside the Top-10 to lose but others inside the Top-25, Texas A&M, NC State and Auburn all lost yesterday. Here is the latest Coaches poll with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Georgia (1)

2 – Alabama (2)

3 – Cincinnati (3)

4 – Ohio State (5)

5 – Oregon (6)

6 – Notre Dame (7)

7 – Michigan (8)

8 – Michigan State (9)

9 – Oklahoma St. (10)

10 – Ole Miss (12)

11 – Oklahoma (4)

12 – Wake Forest (13)

13 – Baylor (18)

14 – Iowa (14)

15 – BYU (15)

16 – Texas A&M (11)

17 – Houston (17)

18 – UTSA (16)

19 – Pitt (22)

20 – Wisconsin (24)

21 – ULL (25)

22 – Arkansas (NR)

23 – San Diego St. (NR)

24 – NC State (19)

25 – Utah (NR)