Notre Dame in the mix for rival quarterback transfer

We are in the era of the transfer portal, many players opting to find greener pastures during the off-season, looking for playing time. That’s exactly what former USC Trojan quarterback Kedon Slovis has done instead of testing his NFL waters.

A rumor has emerged, as noted by Pete Sampson below, about where Slovis could end up and the Irish’s involvement with the veteran signal caller. If he were to end up at Notre Dame, that would make it two years in a row with a transfer at quarterback, following Jack Coan who previously was at Wisconsin.

The biggest question now is why? Freshman Tyler Buchner got plenty of run this fall, but does need to work on his downfield passing. Could Slovis be the answer for the Irish in 2022? Stay tuned to Fighting Irish Wire for the latest on where Slovis will end up.