Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans named top tight end heading into 2024

Notre Dame has developed quite the reputation for developing tight ends in recent years. When one standout at that position moves on, there seemingly always is another one ready to fill that role.

The Irish’s top tight end this season is Mitchell Evans, who finished behind the departed Chris Tyree for most receiving yards on the 2023 Irish. Needless to say, he’ll be relied upon heavily for the Irish’s success in 2024. In fact, according to Big Game Boomer, social media’s college sports list aficionado, there’s nobody better in the country at his position:

Top 50 Tight Ends Entering The 2024 Season pic.twitter.com/WUWwUI3aXC — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 20, 2024

In another list tweeted by Big Game Boomer earlier this week, Kris Mitchell, who transferred to the Irish from Florida International, was ranked the No. 16 receiver in the country. Still another ranked Jeremiyah Love as the No. 42 running back, and one more earlier this month had Riley Leonard as the No. 17 quarterback.

Needless to say, the 2024 Irish are going to be stacked with top-heavy offensive talent. The question is whether it will be enough to push them over the top.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire