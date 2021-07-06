Notre Dame misses on top 2022 running back prospect

Even though the Irish have one of the best current classes in the 2022 recruiting cycle, it’s always nice to get a bit greedy. Already in the fold is Texas running back Jadarian Price and Brian Kelly was looking for another one to add with the Lone Star state back. Unfortunately, it won’t be Pennsylvania’s Nicholas Singleton, as today he made his verbal commitment to instate power, Penn State.

Related

Was the depth chart something that Singleton was scared about? Could distance have played a factor as well? According to this report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Singleton nearly committed to Notre Dame after his visit last month but his parents though it was best he didn’t make a quick judgement.

Happy Valley just got a STUD 💪 4 ⭐️ RB Nicholas Singleton commits to @PennStateFball!@247Sports | @Nichola14110718 pic.twitter.com/InNONj75Jq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 6, 2021

Back to the drawing board for the Irish as they look to add another running back to the ‘22 class. Many of their top options have already made a pledge, so Kelly could be looking to flip a committed player or just get after one of the already offers ‘backs in the class.