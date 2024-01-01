Notre Dame misses out on Texas linebacker who stays home

Even though it seems like Notre Dame football can’t miss on the recruiting trail, they did on Monday.

Texas 2025 linebacker Anthony Williams had an Irish hat on the table when he made the decision, but ultimately decided to stay home and picked the Texas Longhorns. Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 class in the cycle according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, but it would have been nice to add a linebacker.

It is the only position on defense that doesn’t hold a current commit, but Notre Dame will not turn its focus on other players to fill the void.

The moment he made it official 🙌 3⭐️ LB Anthony "Deuce" Williams commits to Texas on the College Football Recruiting Show 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/y8cMqhdXBa pic.twitter.com/VUjrugcIKU — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2024

