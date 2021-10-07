Notre Dame misses out on speedy 2022 recruit

There may be some as fast but I have trouble believing there are any faster recruits in the 2022 college football recruiting class than Major Everhart of Tascosa, Texas.

Notre Dame made a scholarship offer to the speedster back in July but on Thursday found out Everhart will be playing his college football elsewhere as he announced he’ll be attending TCU next year.

Everhart is listed as a three-star running back on both 247Sports and Rivals. His speed left some wondering if he’d play running back or receiver had he attended Notre Dame but that will be a question TCU will eventually have the answer to.

BREAKING: Tascosa’s Major Everhart (@MajorEverhart) has committed to play college football at TCU next year! @TCUFootball #GoFrogs Big things coming for the @THS_FB star at the next level. #RebelStrong pic.twitter.com/h6lCvLKN01 — Julio Vega (@ByJulioVega) October 7, 2021

Notre Dame currently has one running back commitment in the 2022 recruiting class, Jadarian Price of Denison, Texas.

Related:

All of Notre Dame’s leading rushers since the start of the Lou Holtz era

Notre Dame releases first depth chart for Virginia Tech game

College football experts make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Stop overthinking things and start Drew Pyne