Notre Dame misses out on late rising athlete from Massachusetts

The Irish were early to find a potential gem in athlete Ronan Hanafin out of Massachusetts. They were one of the first big powers to offer the most likely future wide receiver in November of last year. Other big time programs followed suit like Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Due to the early offer, many thought that Hanafin was an Irish lean. An official visit in June of this year continued to fuel that but ultimately that was not the case. Today, Hanafin announced his verbal commitment to Clemson, taking another name off the board for Marcus Freeman and the Irish.

Fortunately, the cupboard isn’t bare at the position, with commitments from Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, and Rico Flores. What this does mean is that Freeman has to go back to the drawing board to find another receiver recruit if four in the 2023 class was the desired number. Time will tell if that is the case, but for now the Irish have three very good commitments for their current cycle.

