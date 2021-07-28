Notre Dame misses out on elite 2023 TE prospect

You win some, you lose some. That’s recruiting for you and yesterday the Irish lost one when Missouri tight end Mac Markway made his verbal pledge to SEC rising power Florida. If there is one school that has an argument against Notre Dame for Tight End U, its the Gators.

They recently sent off Kyle Pitts to the NFL with the fourth overall selection to the Atlanta Falcons. The Gators also will welcome in LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, who was seen as the best TE prospect in his recruiting class and now the addition of Markway will just make that room stronger.

Fortunately for the Irish, Markway’s decision was made extremely early for his 2023 class, so Brian Kelly has plenty of time to recalibrate the tight end recruiting board. There are three other tight ends that have been offered in the class so far, Arizona’s Duce Robinson, Virginia’s Mathias Barnwell and Massachusetts Preston Zinter, so expect the Irish to turn up the heat on those prospects.