Notre Dame misses out on 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott

It very much looked like Notre Dame was trending in the right direction for 2024 Illinois 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, but Sunday night arrived with very bad news.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 310 pound tackle surprisingly committed to Ohio State. All the rumors leading up to the verbal, had the Buckeyes on the outside looking in, with the Irish, Michigan, and Miami (FL) all looking like contenders.

It’s a huge recruiting loss, as Scott had originally scheduled a commitment for his birthday in January, but decided against it. Many expected Notre Dame to be the choice had the 5-star kept his original date to commit.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

It will be extremely difficult for the Irish to find another player with Scott’s capabilities in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire