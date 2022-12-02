Notre Dame’s milk man to return for a 6th season

If you’re a casual Notre Dame football fan you may have heard the name michael vinson before but upon hearing it now, you may not remember why. That’s a very good thing for him and for Notre Dame’s special teams unit.

Why?

Because Vinson, as some of you are already aware, is Notre Dame’s long snapper and a fine one at that. More commonly known as “Milk”, Vinson was a semi-finalist for The Patrick Mannelly Award (which does tremendous work in the city of Chicago annually). If you don’t know his name it’s likely because he does his job and isn’t in the headlines for his errors.

Notre Dame’s special teams received some pleasant news Friday as Vinson, Milk, announced he’ll be back for his sixth and final year of eligibility in 2023.

Hopefully, next year will be another year where he again remains a relative unknown for all of the right reasons.

