Notre Dame, Michigan schedule future games for 2033, 2034

The Michigan-Notre Dame rivalry will continue beyond this season. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nobody knows what the world will look like or what their lives will be like in the year 2033, but this is a certainty: Notre Dame and Michigan will renew their rivalry in 14 years after they play on Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

The programs announced on Saturday that the two sides will square off in 2033 in Ann Arbor and in 2034 in South Bend. There were previously no future games scheduled after Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Historic rivalry will live on

The rivalry dates back to the late 1800s between two of the most storied programs in college football. Michigan leads the series 24-18-1 ahead of Saturday’s matchup, which is highly anticipated with both teams in the national conversation. Notre Dame is ranked No. 8 and Michigan comes in at No. 19.

The two teams played regularly starting in 1978, but broke off in 2012 when Notre Dame gave a three-year notice to cancel the games from 2015-17. The series was renewed for a home-and-home in 2018 and 2019, but not beyond that.

It looks like the series will be back on down the road, even if will take a decade-plus and the college football landscape could be incredibly different at that point.

Story continues

“I want to thank [Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel] and coach (Jim) Harbaugh for helping us to secure the future of the series and for continuing to work with us as we look for additional dates when Notre Dame and Michigan might play,” said Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick, via NBC Sports. “College football is at its best when its top programs square off.”

So take in this game, because even if the rivalry will be renewed, odds are that Harbaugh and Brian Kelly won’t be coaching and we might not get the top-20 matchup that is on the docket for Saturday night.

More from Yahoo Sports: