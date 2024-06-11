Notre Dame-Michigan in the Big House this post-season?

If you ask a Notre Dame fan who their biggest rival is they’ll answer Southern Cal.

If you ask a Michigan fan the same they’ll say the team down south.

However, if you ask them about each other, most things that are said aren’t going to be very complimentary. Heck, the two dislike each other so much that they’ve both gone extended time refusing to schedule the other.

The two longtime rivals aren’t set to play each other again until a home-and-home together in 2033 and 2034.

Andy Staples of On3 put together his 12-team College Football Playoff projection on Tuesday and what do you know, he has Notre Dame earning the ninth seed and traveling to take on No. 8 Michigan in the first round.

Perhaps even better is that he was Ohio State given the one-seed which means that Notre Dame-Michigan winner would be taking on the Buckeyes.

And with that alone you can see why the intrigue for this expanded College Football Playoff is so great, even if it continues to decimate many of the game’s traditions.

