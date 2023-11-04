Notre Dame men's basketball junior guard J.R. Konieczny rekindles love for the game

SOUTH BEND − This is a love story, from a college basketball point of view.

This is a story that could not be penned the previous two seasons about Notre Dame men's basketball junior J.R. Konieczny. He arrived on campus with the credentials of someone who made others look silly his senior season at nearby South Bend Saint Joseph High School. He scored (28.3 ppg.). He rebounded (7.7 rpg.). He found guys (3.5 apg.). He played and he won and he dominated and loved the game because the game came so easily.

The game — that love — wasn’t the same during Konieczny’s first two years in college because, well, those first two years didn’t include much basketball. As a freshman, Konieczny found himself on a team that had a logjam of veteran guys. Better guys. He played only 22 minutes over seven games in an otherwise wasted season.

Sophomore year was set to be much of the same — too many veterans ahead of him, not enough minutes for the local guy. Rather than experience another round of waiting for a rotational turn that likely would never arrive, Konieczny took a different path through 2022-23. He sat out the season to preserve a year of eligibility. He has three remaining.

Not playing in games while trying to find his whys in midweek workouts allowed Konieczny to break a bit from basketball for the first time in, well, forever. It allowed him to think about who he was as a person and who he could be as a college player. It was a long year, but a needed year.

“Oh, geez, gosh, I want to say that I kind of redefined my whole thinking when it comes to basketball,” he said. “I just had to get over the fact that there’s more to life. Deep down, I’m thinking to myself, I just love playing basketball, but I had to step back, think about that.”

The more Konieczny thought, the more he realized that he still loved basketball and loved Notre Dame. Those feelings were tested when the head coach who recruited him from the high school down the street, Mike Brey, decided in January that he’d step away after 23 seasons.

Konieczny watched teammates present and future scramble for new basketball homes. Notre Dame saw its entire three-man freshman class enter the transfer portal. It saw two of the three-man incoming recruiting class leave their letters-of-intent and find new basketball homes. The exit door from the Irish program spun for weeks.

When new head coach Micah Shrewsberry arrived in late March, the roster carried three scholarship players. Konieczny also could’ve jumped into the portal. He instead stuck it out.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” Konieczny said. “I talked to my family, talked to my friends. A lot of them said they would support me with whatever I chose to do.”

Translation? Think about putting your name in the portal and seeing what was out there. Maybe a better situation would surface. Maybe it wouldn’t. Konieczny rarely wavered. In the end, he couldn’t leave.

“Loyalty’s kind of been a big thing for me,” he said. “I know this is where I wanted to be. Coach Shrewsberry came in and said, we don’t want guys with one foot in and one foot out. We want guys who are fully locked in with this program.

“That’s when I knew I wanted to stay.”

Konieczny stayed despite no promise of immediate playing time, something that would’ve surfaced had Brey remained. Instead of sliding into a seemingly guaranteed starting spot, Konieczny started from scratch. Learned a new system. Got to know a new coaching staff. Trusted them and had them trust him.

He had to prove that he could offer something of value, prove that his first two seasons weren’t a waste.

How would Konieczny do that? It goes back to love, and how when you’re in it, everything about life moves so fast that it becomes a blur. You think fast. You talk fast. You move fast. That was Konieczny, who played so fast from the start for the new Irish staff because he wanted to prove he could.

At one point in preseason, Shrewsberry had to ask Konieczny to slow down. During a freaking morning walk-through. True story. There was Konieczny moving and cutting at near game-speed reps.

Dude, chill.

Shrewsberry could only shrug. And, maybe, smile.

“That’s who he is,” Shrewsberry said. “He doesn’t have that turn-off button. J.R. plays extremely hard. He’s going to play for us, man.”

Play Monday when Notre Dame opens the regular season at home against Niagara. Play the way he did Wednesday in the exhibition. Konieczny finished with 12 points (one more than he scored his entire freshman year), three rebounds and two assists in a crisp and efficient 16 minutes. He still fancies himself as a 6-foot-7, 204-pound guard and can be crazy athletic when needed, but he’s become a better basketball player.

Last time we saw Konieczny playing a meaningful role in a game — at Saint Joe — he often was standing at the top of the key and shooting over smaller defenders and making it look easy. This game’s hard. You must play hard. On Wednesday, he moved and cut and cut and moved and played around the rim. He seldom drifted to the 3-point line. He figured out ways to get to the rim, ways to help get teammates good looks. Ways to matter.

There’s more game to his game.

“He’s not trying to jump over people; he’s not trying to run through people,” Shrewsberry said. “His buy-in has been really good from the start.”

Whatever his role in the rotation, whatever this season holds for him, whether he starts (not yet) or is a reserve (more likely) Konieczny is ready. He gets a chance to again play the game, something he not long ago took for granted. That won’t happen again. Not after these last two long winters of wondering.

“I just want to be out there on the court,” he said. “I have a new hunger for the game. I have a respect for the game.

“I have a new love for the game.”

