Notre Dame men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry remembers Bobby Knight

SOUTH BEND − He couldn’t − he wouldn’t − start his first press conference after his first game as the head coach of a Division I college basketball program in Indiana until he paid homage to an Indiana college basketball coaching legend.

Only after thinking about former Indiana coach Bob Knight, who died Wednesday at age 83, could Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry think about continuing with his post-game plan.

Shrewsberry learned of Knight’s death minutes before Wednesday’s home exhibition against Division III Hanover. Shrewsberry had a game to coach and he spent the next two-plus hours doing just that, a game the Irish won 96-62. Afterward, after he had a chance to collect his thoughts about his guys, Shrewsberry started his presser not by talking about the game, but by talking about Knight.

“Wait a second; hold on,” Shrewsberry began. “Before we start and talk about this, right before we walked out, somebody just mentioned that Coach Knight had passed away. Just wanted to send my thoughts and prayers to the Indiana basketball family, but really a lot of people in the state of Indiana.”

Born in Jeffersonville and raised in Indianapolis, Shrewsberry knew well what Knight meant to basketball in every corner of Indiana. He touched the lives of people – of players – he never knew. Shrewsberry was one.

“Every high school in this state was playing man-to-man defense and running motion offense because of Coach Knight,” said Shrewsberry, whose high school coach played for Knight at Army. “A lot of the things that I think about as a coach, a lot of us coaches, all goes back to him.

“I know there’s a lot of people hurting right now. Just want to let everybody know at Indiana University that Notre Dame basketball family is thinking about you.”

One meeting − the first interaction Shrewsberry had with Knight – has remained with the Irish head coach. Their coaching paths crossed in November 2007 when Shrewsberry was in his first year as an assistant coach for Brad Stevens at Butler and Knight was in his final year as head coach at Texas Tech.

The early-season schedule sent both teams up to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Shootout. In a hallway of Sullivan Sports Arena following an 81-71 Butler win in the championship game, Knight stepped out of the Red Raiders locker room to greet every member of the Bulldog coaching staff, all of whom were native Hoosiers.

That meant something to Knight. That may have meant more to Shrewsberry. Knight knew everyone’s name. From Stevens to Shrewsberry, who remembered the interaction as “the best thing I ever experienced.”

“That meant the world to us as guys from Indiana,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s always going to stick with me, that game, that moment. That was the first time that I’d ever been a part of playing against one of his teams.”

Many thoughts were bouncing around Shrewsberry’s brain late Wednesday. Thoughts about his team’s effort on the offensive end, about to be better in a second half of slippage. About the start of the season. About everything basketball.

Shrewsberry still had room for a thought or two or three about the late Indiana coaching legend.

That’s basketball. That’s Indiana.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Bob Knight touched many around Indiana, mainly because of Hoosier basketball