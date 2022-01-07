Notre Dame to make massive hire at offensive line coach

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Notre Dame may be going back to a well that was once very good to it and now it appears that is true. According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Notre Dame is close to officially naming Harry Hiestand as their new offensive line coach. Hiestand will replace Jeff Quinn who came under much scrutiny during his time but especially this past season.

Hiestand is viewed by many as one of the best offensive line coaches in all of football. He coached Notre Dame’s offensive line previously from 2012-2017 and saw six of his players be drafted in that time. Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, and Mike McGlinchey were all selected in the first round of their respective drafts.

His history at Notre Dame makes this an incredibly exciting hire that I was hoping for the second Brian Kelly departed for LSU.

Hiestand was also the offensive line coach of the Chicago Bears from 2005-2009 as well as for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He’s had stops throughout his career at Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Cincinnati, and Toledo as well as being a graduate assistant at USC back in the late eighties.

Related:

Notre Dame coaching staff tracker

An early look at Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule

Notre Dame 2022 transfer portal tracker