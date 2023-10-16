Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman earns national recognition for win over USC

It was the biggest win of Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame football coaching career, a 48-20 pummeling of USC in front of a raucous crowd in South Bend.

The impressive win caught the eyes of many, including the Dodd Trophy. They named Freeman as their national coach of the week, the second time this season that the Irish head coach has been given the award.

The first time was for their win over Navy, but the victory over the Trojans was much more significant for obvious reason. Anytime you defeat a top-10 program it’s impressive, but when you do it in the dominating style that the Irish did, it’s even more.

☘️@Marcus_Freeman1 is The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/MuPiHYQIIL — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 16, 2023

Congrats coach Freeman!

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire