Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman could have subbed 11th player on OSU touchdown without penalty

Notre Dame played a very football good game against the Ohio State Buckeyes ... for 59 minutes and 3 seconds. It was the last seven, however, that determined the outcome of the game.

Marcus Freeman and Al Golden's defense lined up with 10 men on the field not once, but twice, against the potent Ohio State offense on the 2-yard line in a 14-10 game. The first play ended up a no harm no foul scenario, an incompletion to Marvin Harrison Jr. The second, however, was a last-second touchdown dive from Chip Trayanum that cemented a 17-14 win for the Buckeyes.

Freeman later defended his decision to keep 10 men on the field to end the game, saying the Fighting Irish couldn't afford to put Ohio State closer to the goal line in what was already a goal line situation.

"Yeah, we were trying to get a fourth D-lineman on the field," Freeman told reporters. "I told him to just stay off, because we can't afford a penalty — I didn't have any timeouts. Right? So we couldn't afford a penalty there. Yeah, it's on us. We've gotta be better."

ANALYSIS: How could Notre Dame repeat the same inexcusable mistake?

The issue, however, is that Notre Dame wouldn't have had to incur a penalty. The Fighting Irish could have subbed a player in without penalty, because Trayanum had come on for running back TreVeyon Henderson before the play. Once the Buckeyes made that substitution, the Irish could have "responded" in kind, prompting an official to stand over the ball until it was snapped.

Notre Dame made a similar mistake in a far more low-leverage situation against Tennessee State earlier this season. Once is a mistake. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern.

College football substitution rule

The college football substitution rule is a pretty straightforward. From Rule 3, Section 5, Article 2E of the 2023 "2023 NCAA Football Rules Book:"

"When Team A sends in its substitutes, the officials will not allow the ball to be snapped until Team B has been given an opportunity to substitute. While in the process of substitution or simulated substitution, Team A is prohibited from rushing quickly to the line of scrimmage with the obvious attempt of creating a defensive disadvantage. If the ball is ready for play, the game officials will not permit the ball to be snapped until Team B has placed substitutes in position and replaced players have left the field of play. Team B must react promptly with its substitutes."

The way the game officials prohibit the ball from being snapped is by standing over it until the defense is in position. Ohio State wisely was in 12 personnel, keeping future NFL receivers Emeka Egbuka and Harrison Jr. on the field to introduce doubt into the play-call. But when Henderson exited the game in favor of Trayanum, Notre Dame had the opportunity to substitute a player before the ball could be snapped.

In fact, on this replay, the official can be seen lingering over the ball to see if Notre Dame is going to sub, as he's trained to do:

"TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE. THEY WALK IT OFF AT NOTRE DAME STADIUM."



Ohio State's Chip Trayanum scores on a one-yard run to give the Buckeyes a victory against Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/DpCgbBuRvk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

All told, it's a breakdown in communication from the Irish that resulted in a distinct disadvantage on the biggest play of the game. As Freeman said Sep. 4 after the Tennessee State snafu:

“We can’t beat Notre Dame. That’s always the challenge: ‘Don’t beat Notre Dame.’ Well, 10 guys on the field is beating Notre Dame.”

That rang a lot more true Saturday.

