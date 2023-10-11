Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman: ‘You have to continue to get ready’

There have been plenty of internet athletic directors out there putting Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman on the hot seat.

That’s completely the wrong take, as Freeman has already elevated this program and will continue to do so for as long as he’s the head man in South Bend. Part of the reason why he is taking the Irish in the right direction is mindset.

Freeman understands that, and is building on it. Some coaches just get that in order to get to the top of the college football world you have to prepare regardless of what has happened in the past.

Some of the bumps in the road right now will be look back upon as a learning experience. Keep in mind that Freeman is just in his second season as a head coach. He’s going to keep getting better while bringing Notre Dame with him and his mindset is a big part why.

