Notre Dame making a play for LSU commit Walker Howard

USA TODAY Sports
·1 min read

It appears that Walker Howard is on the radar for a historic program in college football. Why shouldn’t he? The five-star gunslinger was among the quarterbacks competing in the Elite 11.

Howard pledged to play for the Tigers back on Jun. 20, 2020. Currently, 247Sports composite rankings have the St. Thomas More quarterback as the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 1 passer.

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire notes that Notre Dame should make a play for the five-star talent from Louisiana.

Notre Dame has a 2022 recruiting class quarterback commitment already from Steve Angeli of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey but if you’ve got the slightest chance to add an elite quarterback prospect like Howard you’d be a fool not to at least explore it.

The Rivals Notre Dame site mentioned that LSU is aware of his visit to South Bend.

Howard is considered very strong in his commitment to the Tigers, but because he has not visited another school for a game day experience, the family wanted to see Notre Dame.

We are told that LSU is aware of this visit and that there are no issues on that end, but Howard seeing the Fighting Irish at least opens the door should something change in his recruitment.

LSU currently sits at No. 8 in the 247Sports team composite recruiting rankings for the 2022 class. They lost one five-star commit in Jacoby Mathews and now Howard could potentially be next to re-evaluate his commitment. Recently Will Campbell stated that he is 100% locked in with the Tigers. Howard is a second-generation quarterback to pledge to play for LSU.

Will family history keep him committed to the Tigers and Ed Orgeron?

