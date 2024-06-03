Notre Dame makes top six for elite 2025 linebacker

Notre Dame has had their share of great linebackers recently but the skill across the position has often left a bit to be desired.

As Marcus Freeman, al golden, and the rest of the Notre Dame work to improve that, they received good news on Sunday as one of their biggest remaining targets in the 2025 recruiting class announced the Fighting Irish in his top-six.

Notre Dame joined the likes of Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford in Gavin Nix’s top-six.

247Sports has Nix pegged as a four-star player in the 2025 recruiting cycle and their 88th ranked player overall regardless of position.

Nix finished his junior season at national powerhouse IMG Academy with the second most tackles on the team with 42 total tackles.

Nix have given no indication when he will make his next cut or final decision as to where he’ll play college football.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire