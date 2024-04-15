Notre Dame makes top list for in-state 2025 pass rusher

It should come as no surprise that Notre Dame football is among the top schools for in-state 2025 defensive end Damien Shanklin.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 230-pound edge trimmed his list to twelve schools, with the Irish obviously making the cut. Many believe that Notre Dame is the front-runner as they have received multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball picks.

Shanklin is the top player in the state for his class and the No. 10 edge rusher and 107th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Irish currently have Christopher Burgess Jr., Dominik Hulak and Joseph Reiff committed at the position, but Shanklin would be the top rated prospect of the lot.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Damien Shanklin is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @On3Recruits The 6’5 232 EDGE from Indianapolis, IN is ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/z0JEZAOiSv pic.twitter.com/eNfZkR8nsl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 13, 2024

