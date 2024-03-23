Notre Dame Makes Top 9 For Elite Basketball Prospect

Micha Shrewsberry and the Notre Dame men’s basketball team might not be dancing this March but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t have a successful 2023-24 campaign. Despite finishing the year 13-20 overall and 7-13 in ACC play the Irish made significant strides compared to a 2022-23 season that saw them go just 4-19 over their final 23 games.

Notre Dame received good news on the recruiting front on Friday as well as big-time in-state prospect Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere in LaPorte, Indiana announced his top-nine schools and included the Irish.

Haralson ranks as a five-star prospect and the 11th overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. The Irish have a seat at the table but will have to beat out some blue blood programs to win his commitment as Auburn, Indiana, Duke, Kansas, Purdue, Michigan State, Missouri and Gonzaga also made the cut.

Haralson checks in at 6-6, 210-pounds and figures to play as a guard or small forward in college.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire