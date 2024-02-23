Notre Dame makes top 4 for 2025 California linebacker

Notre Dame football has done a great job recruiting the state of California along with Polynesian players in the last few cycles.

In the 2024 class, they signed Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who checks off both of those boxes. In the 2025 cycle, the Irish might do it again as Madden Faraimo has Notre Dame in his top four schools.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 210-pound linebacker is in the same mold as KVA, with a very similar recruiting ranking as well. The 247Sports Composite Rankings has Faraimo as the No. 4 linebacker and 38th overall prospect in the country.

The Irish have to battle Oregon, Ohio State and USC to get Faraimo’s commitment.

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra LB Madden Faraimo cut his list to a final four of #NotreDame #OhioState #Oregon and #USC and broke down each of his finalists https://t.co/sBCDoi8gvj pic.twitter.com/7zD5A8C3Tr — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 23, 2024

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire