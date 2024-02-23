Advertisement

Notre Dame makes top 4 for 2025 California linebacker

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Notre Dame football has done a great job recruiting the state of California along with Polynesian players in the last few cycles.

In the 2024 class, they signed Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who checks off both of those boxes. In the 2025 cycle, the Irish might do it again as Madden Faraimo has Notre Dame in his top four schools.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 210-pound linebacker is in the same mold as KVA, with a very similar recruiting ranking as well. The 247Sports Composite Rankings has Faraimo as the No. 4 linebacker and 38th overall prospect in the country.

The Irish have to battle Oregon, Ohio State and USC to get Faraimo’s commitment.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire