Notre Dame makes top 10 for four-star wide receiver

When Chansi Stuckey joined Notre Dame‘s staff as wide receivers coach one year ago he was tasked with upgrading the talent at the position. Through one recruiting class he’s taken a big step in the right direction but now he must start to stack classes to build some depth as well.

Stuckey and Notre Dame got some good news recently about a four-star receiver in the 2024 class. Demello Jones of Swainsboro, Georgia released his top 10 schools and Notre Dame made the cut.

That’s not to say they’re the favorite by any means as Jones has his home-state Georgia also included as well as the likes of North Carolina, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

It still feels like Notre Dame ultimately winning this one would be a rather big upset, but in order to do so they have to at least have a seat at the table and they can still say they have that.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire