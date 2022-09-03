Notre Dame makes slight tweak to iconic helmet

Notre Dame’s iconic golden helmet will look different Saturday night when the Fighting Irish takes the field at No. 2 Ohio State.

Not much different, but different nonetheless.

Notre Dame football’s official Twitter account posted a few pictures before the contest Saturday as the uniforms were being prepped in the Ohio Stadium locker room for the evening showdown. For the most part, things looked exactly like they had with the road uniform and helmet for years.

Except for one tiny detail.

The front of the helmet that previously said “IRISH” in navy blue is gone and in its place is a gold interlocking “ND”. Take a look below.

Two hours until kick-off.

Let’s. Go.

List

Notre Dame football helmets through the years

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire