Notre Dame makes Jon Rothstein’s early top 45 for 2021-22 season
A prominent college basketball expert is thinking highly of Notre Dame for next season.
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to play a role with the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall. Stricker, who will captain the American squad in his home state of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that he has talked with Woods about being a vice captain. Woods is continuing his recovery from serious leg and ankle injuries suffered in a single-car crash near Los Angeles on Feb. 23.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
Georges St-Pierre would have loved the opportunity to box one of his favorite fighters.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.
As Ramirez has gone on to professional boxing success, it's the people he once worked side-by-side with in the fields who have become his source of inspiration.
Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.
Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.
This is a showstopper.
MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.
Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.