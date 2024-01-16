Notre Dame makes cut for key 2025 in-state target

Notre Dame is already off to a hot start in building their 2025 recruiting class but there remains plenty of work still to do. One of the key remaining targets for the Irish cut his list of potential schools to 10 and the good news for Notre Dame is that they made the cut.

Four-star cornerback Mark Zackery of Ben Davis in Indianapolis named Notre Dame along with Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC as his top schools.

Zackery is rated as the 61st overall player on the 247Sports composite for 2025 and the seventh overall cornerback. He also rates as Indiana’s top player in the class according to the composite.

Notre Dame is looking to add a couple more cornerbacks to the 2025 class as Cree Thomas of Arizona is already committed. Notre Dame appears to be in good shape here but will certainly have to battle both Michigan and Ohio State hard for his eventual commitment.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire