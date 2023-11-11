Notre Dame-LSU gaining steam as potential bowl matchup
Immediately after the ink dried on new contracts for Brian Kelly at LSU and Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, fans seemingly wanted to turn this into a college football cold war.
The two teams don’t play each other with any regularity although they have met in four different bowl games in the last quarter-century. They do now however share the link of Brian Kelly and will for as long as he and Marcus Freeman remain at their current jobs.
The hope was that Notre Dame and LSU would meet in a major bowl game, perhaps even the College Football Playoff.
Instead, the latest round of bowl projections show many outlets calling for Notre Dame and LSU to meet to conclude what have been a couple of disappointing seasons.
Here are the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame in 2023:
USA TODAY Sports:
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee
Fox Sports:
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
Athlon Sports:
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
CBS Sports:
Notre Dame bowl projection: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
ESPN (Schlabach):
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
ESPN (Bonagura):
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
Sporting News:
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
College Football News:
Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee