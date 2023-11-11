Notre Dame-LSU gaining steam as potential bowl matchup

Immediately after the ink dried on new contracts for Brian Kelly at LSU and Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, fans seemingly wanted to turn this into a college football cold war.

The two teams don’t play each other with any regularity although they have met in four different bowl games in the last quarter-century. They do now however share the link of Brian Kelly and will for as long as he and Marcus Freeman remain at their current jobs.

The hope was that Notre Dame and LSU would meet in a major bowl game, perhaps even the College Football Playoff.

Instead, the latest round of bowl projections show many outlets calling for Notre Dame and LSU to meet to conclude what have been a couple of disappointing seasons.

Here are the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame in 2023:

USA TODAY Sports:

Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee

Fox Sports:

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

Athlon Sports:

Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

CBS Sports:

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Notre Dame bowl projection: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN (Schlabach):

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

ESPN (Bonagura):

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

Sporting News:

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

College Football News:

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Notre Dame bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire