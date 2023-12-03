Notre Dame-LSU bowl game dreams over?

Notre Dame and LSU both saw their seasons come to an end a week ago as many projected the two to meet in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. However, despite the two not playing this weekend, outcomes elsewhere may have put an end to the dream of a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly showdown in a bowl game.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, it would appear Notre Dame going to the ReliaQuest Bowl at all is done. Here is what the longtime college football reporter had to say Saturday night:

Georgia losing likely means an SEC team goes to Orange Bowl so Notre Dame can not go to ReliaQuest Bowl, killing a potential Notre Dame-LSU bowl game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

If not the ReliaQuest Bowl then the most likely option for Notre Dame would appear to be the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando. There they would face a Big 12 opponent.

Stay tuned for an eventful morning and afternoon.

