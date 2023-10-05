Notre Dame-Louisville: Cardinals reveal uniforms for Saturday’s game

Louisville is unbeaten and getting set to host one of their biggest games in year Saturday when one-loss Notre Dame comes calling. Can Louisville stay undefeated and derail Notre Dame’s hopes of winning out and sneaking into the College Football Playoff?

We’ll have our predicitons as a site up on Friday morning to share what we think happens. However, Louisville has released their uniform information for Saturday’s game.

For some reason, the last time Notre Dame was in Louisville the Cardinals wore all black. I don’t get the point of a red bird dressing in black but whatever.

This time Louisville will be wearing red tops, white helmets, and white pants. Check them out below.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire