Notre Dame loses tight end to transfer portal

Another Notre Dame player has entered the transfer portal as it appears tight end Cane Berrong has played his final down with the Fighting Irish. Berrong was one of two tight ends to enter Notre Dame in the 2021 recruiting class. An ACL injury suffered during his freshman season stunted his development over the past two years.

Berrong played on special teams before the injury as a freshman. Due to the ACL injury in 2021, Berrong was not yet cleared to play until late in 2022. He saw action in just one contest this fall.

Notre Dame also saw the development of Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes at the position. With all that in mind it’s easy to see how Berrong’s journey to the top of Notre Dame’s tight end depth chart was anything but a guarantee.

A few of college football’s biggest names were in pursuit of Berrong before he signed with Notre Dame. The Georgia native had offers from the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and plenty of others.

The Irish lose Berrong after already losing Michael Mayer to the NFL draft. Notre Dame isn’t going to return much production whatsoever at tight end in 2023, but Evans, Staes, Eli Raridon, and Kevin Baumann are all set to return. Cooper Flanagan is set to join the Irish in the 2023 recruiting class as well.

