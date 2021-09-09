Notre Dame loses starter for at least 8 weeks

Blake Fisher became just the second true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position in the history of Notre Dame football last week but unfortunately he’ll be sidelined for at least the next two months.

Brian Kelly announced that Fisher, Notre Dame’s top ranked recruit in the most recent class, underwent meniscus surgery Thursday and that he’ll be out at least eight weeks. Kelly went on to mention he hopes for Fisher to return at some point this year.

This is a big loss for the Notre Dame offense as Fisher is obviously a building block for this line, even if he’s a true freshman.

As a result sophomore Michael Carmody gets the start this week after replacing the injured Fisher at Florida State.

Related:

Notre Dame’s changes to depth chart for Toledo game