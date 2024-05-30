Notre Dame loses running back for entire 2024 season

It’s not the news you want to get with the hours counting down in the month of May for 2024.

Notre Dame announced Thursday that running back gi'bran payne is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after having reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred in the annual Blue-Gold game back in April.

Payne recorded 168 rushing yards on 45 carries (3.3 yards per carry) for Notre Dame last season while rushing for a pair of touchdowns. He also hauled in nine receptions, two of which he took in for scores.

Notre Dame is deep at the running back position but will miss Payne who was expected to fill the typical third-down back role in 2024.

Sophomore running back Gi’Bran Payne underwent successful reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee with Dr. Brian Ratigan. Payne is expected to miss the 2024 season. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) May 30, 2024

