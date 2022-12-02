Notre Dame loses quarterback to transfer portal

After losing the battle during the spring and preseason, Drew Pyne was behind Tyler Buchner to start the season. After Buchner went on to injure his shoulder in the second game and be forced to miss the remainder of the season, Pyne was elevated to the first-string quarterback.

Pyne played well, throwing for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He led the Irish to an 8-2 record as the starter but it apparently wasn’t not enough for Pyne to return for his fourth year in South Bend. Today, the third-year sophomore decided to enter the transfer portal and continue to play his football at a new destination.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to me that Pyne has entered the portal, especially with Buchner expected to return to full health and be the starter. The fact that the Irish were also looking into other transfer options also must have weighed heavily on his mind as well. We wish Pyne the best of luck at his next destination.

