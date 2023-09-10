Notre Dame loses defensive captain to head injury

It wasn’t all sunshine and daisies during Notre Dame’s 45-24 victory over NC State on Saturday. The Irish lost graduate senior linebacker JD Bertrand to what Marcus Freeman called a “head injury” after the win.

“Out with a head injury,” said Freeman, “I haven’t talked to (Bertrand) yet. But they (training staff) told me they pulled him out second half with a head injury.” – Marcus Freeman

Bertrand led Notre Dame in tackles in 2022. Through two games this season he had recorded eight total. He was credited with five more tackles Saturday before leaving the playing field in the third quarter.

We’ll continue to follow this in the coming days and weeks.

