Notre Dame loses cornerback to transfer portal

Notre Dame cornerback Caleb Offord is entering the transfer portal as it would seem his time with the Fighting Irish has come to an end. Offord was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and a rarity for Notre Dame as he was the program’s first player since Jarious Jackson to earn a football scholarship and come from Mississippi.

Offord was seemingly blocked on the depth chart and didn’t figure to push for much of an expanded role in 2022.

Offord was graded as a three star recruit by 247Sports during his recruitment and chose Notre Dame over the likes of Arkansas, Duke, Houston, Oklahoma, and others.

All the best of Offord at his next destination.

