Notre Dame loses commitment from running back Sedrick Irvin Jr.

It never is easy to lose a commit from a skill position, but it happens. If you’re Notre Dame, it especially hurts to know that you’ve lost a running back at a time when Kyren Williams just turned pro. That running back is Sedrick Irvin Jr., who tweeted that the time has come to explore his options once again:

After speaking to my parents and coaches I have decided it would be in my best interest to de-commit from the University of Notre Dame and I am reopening my recruitment . I appreciate everyone at Notre Dame for recruiting me. — Sedrick Irvin Jr (@sedirvin1) May 20, 2022

Irvin committed to the Irish in September, though it isn’t clear if Brian Kelly’s presence at the time had anything to do with it. On the flip side, Tommy Rees and Deland McCullough haven’t left South Bend, so it’s doubtful they had anything to do with this new decision unless they and Irvin had some sort of falling out. Maybe he feels threatened by the possible addition of Jayden Limar in the same recruiting class?

Whatever the reason, it’s regrettable that the relationship between Irvin and the Irish didn’t work out, and we wish him well as he ponders where to go now.

