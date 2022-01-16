Notre Dame loses another assistant – this one to ACC

Marcus Freeman did a tremendous job initially keeping his staff together at Notre Dame but has hit a bit of turbulence this past week. Earlier in the week prized defensive line coach Mike Elston departed for the same role at Michigan and as of Sunday morning, run game coordinator and running backs coach Lance Taylor is officially headed out of town.

Taylor is leaving Notre Dame to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville, a rumor that started to swirl Saturday night.

Taylor’s track record at Notre Dame speaks for itself as he helped develop Tony Jones, Jr. into an NFL back in 2019 and helped Kyren Williams emerge as one of the best running backs in college football the last two seasons.

Furthermore, Taylor has done a tremendous job upping the talent level at the position as he’s been a strong recruiter for Notre Dame.

The move makes sense for Taylor as he’ll get to call plays at Louisville, something Tommy Rees is blocking him from doing at Notre Dame. It’s a move that makes complete sense for Taylor and not say Freeman won’t find a stellar replacement, but Taylor has some very big shoes to fill both in coaching and recruiting.

