Notre Dame loses a 2022 California wide receiver commit

The Irish knew this was going to happen when Brian Kelly left to take the job at LSU, that their recruiting class was going to have decommitments. Even if Kelly stayed, this could have happened but after his departure it seemed even more likely.

New head coach Marcus Freeman has already had to deal with defensive back Devin Moore leaving the 2022 class and now wide receiver C.J. Williams has re-opened his recruitment and decommitted from the Irish. Both of the player leaving hurts but Williams more than Moore. He is one of the best players at his position and was ranked among the Top-100 in the class of 2022.

Please respect MY decision… pic.twitter.com/4Cl6aOt2Ar — CJ Williams (@CJWilliams_03) December 14, 2021

It is now back to the drawing board for Freeman, who has a very solid base of commits with 22 but now has some room to add a few more players.