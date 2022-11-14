Notre Dame looked a lot like USC against Navy

We know this is UCLA week, and that Notre Dame week doesn’t begin until November 20. However, we have to offer an early check-in on the Fighting Irish before they fly out to Los Angeles for their much-awaited return to the Coliseum.

If you followed the action on Saturday, you might have found yourself mumbling or saying to your friends, “Hey! I recognize that team! It looks a lot like USC did against Cal on Nov. 5!”

If Notre Dame seemed like a juggernaut against Clemson, it seemed like a talented, flawed, potential-filled, incomplete team versus Navy this past Saturday in Baltimore … a lot like USC, and specifically like the USC-Cal game played over a week ago.

Let’s compare notes:

(h/t Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire)

NOTRE DAME VS NAVY and USC VS CAL

Notre Dame led Navy 35-14 and had to hang on for an uncomfortable 35-32 win, with Navy scoring the game’s final 18 points and the Irish going into a shell, taking their feet off the gas pedal.

USC led Cal 34-14 and had to hang on for an uncomfortable 41-35 win, very clearly relaxing after building a 20-point lead. We saw something similar after grabbing a 31-16 lead at Arizona and, for that matter, after getting a 41-14 lead at Stanford back in Week 2.

Another USC-Notre Dame parallel: not running the ball as much or as effectively as fans hope.

Notre Dame couldn’t run the ball against Navy in the second half.

Surprisingly, Notre Dame had trouble running the football. The Irish finished the game with 66 yards on 34 carries. That’s not a good look.

USC has relied on Caleb Williams’ arm, to the extent of not going into full smashmouth mode when having a lead. This approach has lengthened games and kept the defense on the field longer, which has played a role in inviting comebacks from opponents (in addition to USC relaxing with big leads).

USC and Notre Dame have some real similarities here.

JEKYLL AND HYDE FOOTBALL

USC outscored Cal by a paltry 13-7 margin in the first 20 minutes of play on Nov. 5. The Trojans were a lot better in the next 25 minutes, outscoring Cal 21-7 to build their 34-14 lead.

Story continues

Then, in the final 15 minutes (the fourth quarter), USC was outscored by Cal, 21-7 for the final 41-35 margin.

Notre Dame was very Jekyll and Hyde as well against Navy.

The Irish had 35 points in the first half. That’s good!

But, they didn’t score one single point in the final two quarters.

Braden Lenzy’s first-quarter touchdown reception was a dazzler for the Irish against Navy. USC receivers Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III made their own dazzling plays against Cal.

Both Notre Dame and USC allowed big plays in these games. We saw USC get torched for several plays longer than 25 yards against Cal. Notre Dame allowed plays of 50, 26 and 23.

These games really did contain a lot of parallels.

NOTRE DAME TWEETS AND REACTIONS

Notre Dame has blocked six of the last 28 opponent punts during the past five games. That's a 21.4% punt block percentage. Which doesn't even feel like a real stat. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 12, 2022

Notre Dame performs its seventh punt block of the season and blocks one for the fifth-straight game, extending their FBS lead and school record in the process. @JBKiser4 got his hand on this one to set up Notre Dame's sixth touchdown of the half. ND 35, Navy 13 – halftime — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 12, 2022

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE

SURVIVAL (MUCH LIKE USC VS CAL)

Notre Dame survives Navy, 35-32, after getting shutout in 2nd half. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

TWINS

This comes after Notre Dame played Navy the way USC played Cal. I guess everyone wants to be like USC… https://t.co/TLWaJmTpEx — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 13, 2022

AND NOTRE DAME WON

As respectful as you can, there needs to be some very, very tough questions asked to CMF and the staff after this disgusting performance. https://t.co/Ac0bQxxGuk — Longo85 (@tlongo20) November 12, 2022

LINCOLN RILEY SAID SOMETHING SIMILAR

This was not how I expected this game to turn out after the first half. On par with the rest of the season. But hey a win is a win. https://t.co/El2VtZoFWv — Clay Finklea (@cfinklea) November 12, 2022

UGLY

Drew Pyne X Tommy Rees 2nd half masterclass 🔥 3/5 35 yards

1 INT

5 Sacks

6 total net yards of offense — Destraumis (@destraumis) November 12, 2022

REGRESSION

Can’t ignore that second half complete team and coaching collapse. We thought this team turned the corner the past few weeks. That is not the case. — Tony Wozniak (@TonyMWozniak) November 12, 2022

CLEMSON NOTE

Notre Dame really on beat Navy by 3…what the absolute hell Clemson — Thumb Gangsta M.D. (@Gent16Tiger) November 12, 2022

ROLLER-COASTER

Notre Dame beats Navy 35-32. What a rollercoaster of a game. The Irish ended up with 2 yards of offense in the second half. Was tough to watch. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) November 12, 2022

FIRST HALF WAS GREAT, THOUGH

If you're going to complain about Tommy Rees, have at it today. This second half deserves more criticism than any performance this entire season. Pathetic. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) November 12, 2022

THERE ARE OTHERS

Tommy Rees is the worst offensive coordinator at any level of college football. — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) November 12, 2022

NOTRE DAME SCORED 35

Tommy Rees needs to be investigated for point shaving. — Irish Jedi (@Goirishglory88) November 12, 2022

GAME PLAN

As Marcus Freeman said postgame, Notre Dame did a poor job against cover zero. That’s a total game plan issue. https://t.co/NtcDrxk61T — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 12, 2022

COACHSPEAK

Marcus Freeman: “…winning is difficult” Too close to a very upsetting quote we’ve all become use to. Real ND fans know what I’m talking about — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) November 12, 2022

FORMER US SENATE CANDIDATE WEIGHS IN

Great game Navy. So close against Notre Dame. 32-35 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 12, 2022

FOR ONE HALF, YES

This Notre Dame offense is embarrassing. Props to Navy for fighting so hard but c’mon. — tim patrick (@timpatrick87) November 12, 2022

BUT IT'S NAVY

Completely loaded box for Navy defense. Tommy Rees: run it right up the middle. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) November 12, 2022

PEOPLE ARE ASKING ABOUT THIS

Tommy Rees doesn’t know that screens exist. How can you get beat against Navy in cover 0. — Liam Gaudet (@LiamGaudetIT) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire