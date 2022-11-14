Notre Dame looked a lot like USC against Navy

Matt Wadleigh
·6 min read

We know this is UCLA week, and that Notre Dame week doesn’t begin until November 20. However, we have to offer an early check-in on the Fighting Irish before they fly out to Los Angeles for their much-awaited return to the Coliseum.

If you followed the action on Saturday, you might have found yourself mumbling or saying to your friends, “Hey! I recognize that team! It looks a lot like USC did against Cal on Nov. 5!”

If Notre Dame seemed like a juggernaut against Clemson, it seemed like a talented, flawed, potential-filled, incomplete team versus Navy this past Saturday in Baltimore … a lot like USC, and specifically like the USC-Cal game played over a week ago.

Let’s compare notes:

(h/t Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire)

NOTRE DAME VS NAVY and USC VS CAL

Notre Dame led Navy 35-14 and had to hang on for an uncomfortable 35-32 win, with Navy scoring the game’s final 18 points and the Irish going into a shell, taking their feet off the gas pedal.

USC led Cal 34-14 and had to hang on for an uncomfortable 41-35 win, very clearly relaxing after building a 20-point lead. We saw something similar after grabbing a 31-16 lead at Arizona and, for that matter, after getting a 41-14 lead at Stanford back in Week 2.

Another USC-Notre Dame parallel: not running the ball as much or as effectively as fans hope.

Notre Dame couldn’t run the ball against Navy in the second half.

Surprisingly, Notre Dame had trouble running the football. The Irish finished the game with 66 yards on 34 carries. That’s not a good look.

USC has relied on Caleb Williams’ arm, to the extent of not going into full smashmouth mode when having a lead. This approach has lengthened games and kept the defense on the field longer, which has played a role in inviting comebacks from opponents (in addition to USC relaxing with big leads).

USC and Notre Dame have some real similarities here.

JEKYLL AND HYDE FOOTBALL

USC outscored Cal by a paltry 13-7 margin in the first 20 minutes of play on Nov. 5. The Trojans were a lot better in the next 25 minutes, outscoring Cal 21-7 to build their 34-14 lead.

Then, in the final 15 minutes (the fourth quarter), USC was outscored by Cal, 21-7 for the final 41-35 margin.

Notre Dame was very Jekyll and Hyde as well against Navy.

The Irish had 35 points in the first half. That’s good!

But, they didn’t score one single point in the final two quarters.

Braden Lenzy’s first-quarter touchdown reception was a dazzler for the Irish against Navy. USC receivers Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III made their own dazzling plays against Cal.

Both Notre Dame and USC allowed big plays in these games. We saw USC get torched for several plays longer than 25 yards against Cal. Notre Dame allowed plays of 50, 26 and 23.

These games really did contain a lot of parallels.

NOTRE DAME TWEETS AND REACTIONS

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE

SURVIVAL (MUCH LIKE USC VS CAL)

TWINS

AND NOTRE DAME WON

LINCOLN RILEY SAID SOMETHING SIMILAR

UGLY

REGRESSION

CLEMSON NOTE

ROLLER-COASTER

FIRST HALF WAS GREAT, THOUGH

THERE ARE OTHERS

NOTRE DAME SCORED 35

GAME PLAN

COACHSPEAK

FORMER US SENATE CANDIDATE WEIGHS IN

FOR ONE HALF, YES

BUT IT'S NAVY

PEOPLE ARE ASKING ABOUT THIS

