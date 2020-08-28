Notre Dame will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone non-conference game.
The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power Five conferences.
The USF game will be part of a three-game series between Notre Dame and South Florida, with future dates to be determined and one home game for the Bulls in Tampa, Florida.
Notre Dame’s lone game outside ACC against USF originally appeared on NBCSports.com