Notre Dame linebacker makes preseason award watch list

The Polynesian culture and football go hand in hand and when the Polynesian Football Player of the Year watchlist was released, Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau made the list.

The list was complied with candidates “based on past performance and future potential,” according to their release their watchlist. The award is fairly new, as it began in 20214. Only one former Irish player has won the award, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley did so in 2015.

Liufau enters the season as one of the expected starters for the Irish. The Hawaiian had his best season in South Bend last year, with 51 tackles, a half-sack, while forcing a fumble and picking off a pass.

8️⃣@marist_09 has been named to the 2023 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watchlist 🤙#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/MOe0h9Fr3j — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 17, 2023

