Notre Dame linebacker declares for NFL draft

Notre Dame will be down a linebacker in the Sun Bowl (Dec. 29) as Marist Liufau has declared for the NFL draft and chosen to opt out of the game.

Liufau played in all 12 games this season, recorded three sacks, and totaled 44 tackles. He had a career high 51 tackles a season ago.

Liufau certainly has a high motor and improved this past season but can at times be his own worst enemy when trying to do to much. That said, he’s an impressive athlete and a talented player that Notre Dame will have to replace for the Sun Bowl and for 2024.

The good news is the linebacker recruiting has been lights out in recent years.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire